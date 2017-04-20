× Zoo releases list of top-voted names for April the Giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – April the Giraffe’s new calf still needs a name.

Animal Adventure Park shared a list of the most popular names so far as people vote to select one for April’s baby boy.

Votes cost $1, but those interested in voting have to vote a minimum of five times. The money will go toward the park, giraffe conservation efforts and a fund to help local families with medical expenses. You can vote here.

Here are the top names suggested for April’s calf, in no particular order:

Unity

Patches

Apollo

Patch

Peter

Harpur

Geoffrey

Noah

Ollie

Choice of Allysa, April’s keeper

April captured global attention for nearly two months. People were glued to their computers as they waited for her to give birth to her fourth calf. More than 1.2 million people watched as it happened Saturday.

Overall, the live feed of April made Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube page the second-most livestreamed channel in the site’s history, attracting more than 232 million live views since first going online in February. The zoo provided constant updates about April’s progress on social media accounts.

Many people tuned in every day to see if April would give birth, and she became an internet phenomenon, inspiring memes and parodies.

The zoo offered text alerts for updates on April that cost $4.99, promising that people who signed up would be the first to learn key details about her development. You can continue to follow April at the zoo’s website. The live cam was still active as of Thursday morning, although the zoo said it would soon come down.