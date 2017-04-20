Storms expected in central Indiana Thursday

Whiteland police: 2 men robbed gas station, fired shots at clerk

Posted 11:20 am, April 20, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

WHITELAND, Ind. – Police in Whiteland are searching to two men who robbed a gas station and fired shots at the store’s clerk.

Police responded to a robbery report at the Marathon Circle K gas station at the corner of Tracy Road and U.S. 31 around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday. A clerk at the station told police they pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash, and the clerk ran out the rear door. The suspects fled out the front door, and they fired shots at the clerk when they crossed paths, according to Whiteland Police Chief Rick Shipp. The clerk was not hit by any of the bullets.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that you call them at 317-535-8100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s