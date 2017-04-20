Whiteland police: 2 men robbed gas station, fired shots at clerk

WHITELAND, Ind. – Police in Whiteland are searching to two men who robbed a gas station and fired shots at the store’s clerk.

Police responded to a robbery report at the Marathon Circle K gas station at the corner of Tracy Road and U.S. 31 around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday. A clerk at the station told police they pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash, and the clerk ran out the rear door. The suspects fled out the front door, and they fired shots at the clerk when they crossed paths, according to Whiteland Police Chief Rick Shipp. The clerk was not hit by any of the bullets.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that you call them at 317-535-8100.