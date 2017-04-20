Strong to severe storms possible followed by a big temperature drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's weather may become active at times. All of central Indiana is in at least a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. U.S.31 and areas to the east are one step above that, in an ENHANCED risk.

Prior to the storms developing we'll hit 80 in most spots!

Thunderstorms will develop out ahead of a cold front after 2 p.m. today and continue through the PM drive.

Thunderstorms will be strong-severe with damaging wind gusts as our primary threat. Few storms may also produce hail. By 9 p.m., most of the storms will have moved east.

Colder air moves in for Friday and the weekend with daily highs in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend especially from Lafayette and Muncie and south. Rain will be heavy at times. The majority of the rain does clear out by Sunday, so we'll see plenty of sun develop by Sunday afternoon.

We warm back up to the 60s and 70s early next week.