Police locate vehicle, driver believed to be involved in I-70 crash that killed 2 Ben Davis students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators from the Indiana State Police have located the other vehicle and the driver, witnesses described as possibly being involved in the fatal rollover crash on I-70 at Harding Street on Wednesday, April 18. Two Ben Davis students were killed in the crash, and three other teens were injured.

Police say they have determined there was some type of altercation at Rhodious Park between the teenagers involved in the rollover crash and another group of people.

Police say they were traveling in a Nissan Pathfinder at a high rate of speed in the far left lane of I-70 around 9:45 p.m. when the driver made a maneuver across all three lanes. The SUV slid into the grass and rolled four or five times. Authorities pronounced Brandon Gross, 18, dead at the scene.Taylor Parsons, 17, later died from injuries she suffered in the crash. The three other teens in the SUV were hospitalized.

Investigators are trying to determine if the other vehicle described by witnesses that they located was in fact involved with the crash on I-70.

Police say this is a complex investigation with many questions left to answer.

The investigation is ongoing and will ultimately be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review.