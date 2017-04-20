× Police investigating after vehicle crashes into gun store on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a car crashed into a gun store on the southwest side of the city.

Dispatchers said it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Crews at the scene indicated a heavy police presence. The car involved in the crash fits the description of a vehicle involved in an earlier carjacking, police said. The business is Bradis Guns.

Officers entered the building with their guns drawn but later determined that no one entered the store.

This is a developing story.