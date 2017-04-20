× Pacers lose big halftime lead, game 3 of series to Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A massive second half comeback orchestrated by LeBron James, helped the Cavs beat the Pacers 119-114.

The Pacers were up 74-49 at halftime. James led the way for Cleveland with a triple-double, posting 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Paul George was really the only answer offensively for the Pacers, leading the way with 36 points and 15 rebounds.

Game 4 is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. where Indiana will look to avoid a sweep.