Marsh to close 2 central Indiana locations by May 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh will close two additional central Indiana stores and a third in Ohio.

The company said the stores will close on May 6.

Here are the affected locations:

1240 N State St. in Greenfield

2135 N. Post Rd. in Indianapolis

11865 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

The company cited “weak performance” for the move.

Marsh released a statement about the planned closings, calling them a “very difficult decision” and saying they were working with employees who want to stay with the company to find work at another store:

We announced the closing of three stores on Monday with the closing date of May 6. We are closing the stores due to sustained weak performance. This is a very difficult decision for us as we have been serving these communities for many years and have many great relationships with our valued customers. We are working to employ any associate who wishes to remain with Marsh at one of our other stores.

Marsh, headquartered in Indianapolis, has been closing underperforming stores of late. The company announced other closures earlier this year, including a store in Nora that closed on April 8 and another location on Madison Avenue that shut down on March 25.