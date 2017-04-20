TORNADO WARNING DECLARED for Ripley County until 8:15 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts reveal full 2017 schedule

Posted 8:01 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:05PM, April 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts fans are getting a glimpse into what next season will look like.

The Indianapolis team released their full schedule for the 2017 season during a live stream Thursday night.

The Colts’ regular season opponents are as followed:

The team’s preseason schedule was announced last Monday. The preseason opponents are as followed:

  • Week 1 (August 10-14): Detroit
  • Week 2 (August 17-21): at Dallas
  • Week 3 (August 24-27): at Pittsburgh
  • Week 4 (August 31-September 1): Cincinnati

