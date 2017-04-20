Indianapolis Colts reveal full 2017 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts fans are getting a glimpse into what next season will look like.
The Indianapolis team released their full schedule for the 2017 season during a live stream Thursday night.
The Colts’ regular season opponents are as followed:
The team’s preseason schedule was announced last Monday. The preseason opponents are as followed:
- Week 1 (August 10-14): Detroit
- Week 2 (August 17-21): at Dallas
- Week 3 (August 24-27): at Pittsburgh
- Week 4 (August 31-September 1): Cincinnati