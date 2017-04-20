× Indiana to receive $10.9 million grant to help fight opioid epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly announced Thursday that Indiana will receive a federal grant for approximately $10.9 million to assist in the fight against the state’s opioid epidemic.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services and funded by the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act, which includes $1 billion over the next two years to help combat opioid abuse and heroin use.

“After pushing for passage of the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act, which is now law, I am pleased Indiana is receiving much-needed resources to help fund prevention efforts and treatment and recovery services. We are making progress to ensure our state and communities have the tools needed to confront this public health crisis, but we still have a lot of work to do. It is going to continue to take all of us working together to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic,” said Donnelly.

Authorities in a central Indiana county responded to more than 200 drug overdoses during the first three months of 2017, including two dozen fatal overdoses.