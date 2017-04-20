× Indiana man enters school with heroin, knife through ajar door

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana school superintendent says he’s reminding staff to make sure all school doors are securely closed following an incident where a man entered a school with heroin, a hypodermic needle and a pocketknife.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School students were locked in their classrooms Friday as a precaution after police said Jason Rasco, 39, entered the Valparaiso school through a rear door that was left ajar.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports police say Rasco said he was looking for his girlfriend’s children to walk home after school. He remained jailed Tuesday on trespassing and drug-related charges.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Ric Frataccia says an assistant principal confronted Rasco after a teacher noticed him inside the school.