× Indiana House, Senate leaders to announce agreement on roads funding package

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana House and Senate leaders will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss an agreement reached on House Bill 1002, which aims to create a long-term, sustainable road and infrastructure plan.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said Wednesday a tentative agreement had been reached, but the details weren’t released. He did say the agreement finds the “sweet spot” of both chambers’ priorities.

Republicans agree on hiking the tax on gasoline and diesel and imposing some new fees. A sticking point had been the House Republicans’ desire to send revenue from the current sales tax on gas entirely to roads.

The two-year budget lawmakers are drafting hinges in part on details of the deal.

The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Statehouse. You can watch a live stream here at that time.