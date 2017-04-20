Storms expected in central Indiana Thursday

Colts sign former VCU basketball standout Mo Alie-Cox

Posted 3:13 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:19PM, April 20, 2017

Mo Alie-Cox #12 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams reacts after making dunking the ball and getting fouled in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts again have looked at an accomplished basketball player and seen a football prospect.

According to several reports, the team has signed Mo Alie-Cox, a former forward at Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-7, 250-pounder went through a workout for more than a dozen teams last week on the school’s Richmond (Va.) campus.

“We expected this many (scouts), especially, I had had a lot of teams call me early – some teams knew I was a free agent way early in the process,’’ Alie-Cox told reporters after his workout. “I think they were surprised at some of my measurements and the way I was moving. Probably the biggest thing was how well I caught the ball. I got good feedback from that and I haven’t really hard too much, because I’ve been busy doing meetings right after.’’

Along with putting Alie-Cox through tight end-specific drills, some teams worked him out as a defensive end.

Alie-Cox averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Rams last season. He averaged a career-high 10.4 points the previous season.

The Colts never have shied away from giving a former basketball standout a shot. They did so with former Bradley forward Marcus Pollard in the mid-1990s and with former University of Miami forward Erik Swoope in May 2013.

Pollard developed into one of the most prolific tight ends in Colts history while Swoope continues to emerge. He saw his most extensive action a year ago, catching 15 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.

