Celebrate Earth Day with food, beer and live music at Indy’s Military Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day this weekend, look no further. Hoosiers will be gathering in Historic Military Park for the annual Earth Day Indiana Festival this Saturday.

The downtown event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

The festival’s mission is to highlight sustainability, environmental protection and resource conservation.

Attendees can enjoy local food vendors, kid’s activities, over 125 exhibitors, live music and a 5K run/walk. Those 21 and over can even enjoy a beer garden with Ash & Elm Cider Co. and Chilly Water Brewing Company.

The 5K begins at in the park noon and finishes at the park, but the majority of the course will take you upstream and then downstream along the White River.

In the spirit of Earth Day, attendees are encouraged to take public transportation like an IndyGo bus or to take a bike ride. If you bike, organizers will watch your wheels for free at their Pedal and Park area as you enjoy the festival or other downtown happenings. IUPUI also has parking available for $6 in the surface lots closest to the park.

Below is the event’s festival guide, which shows where exhibits are located. It’s also available online.