Authorities in California arrest Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping 15-year-old student

Posted 1:13 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:29PM, April 20, 2017

Photo of Elizabeth Thomas (Left), Tad Cummins (right) from Tennessee Amber Alert website

Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has been found safe in northern California, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth, his student, from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. But then the trail has gone cold.

The two disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. He was added to the state’s Most Wanted list.

