× A Severe Thunderstorm Watch Continues Until 8pm

We’ll have a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through this evening. Periods of heavy rain are likely during the evening rush hour. Grant, Blackford and Jay Counties are under a Severe T-storm Watch until 8pm.



Severe weather is possible today.

The watch continues through 8pm.

Here’s the Futureview timeline for storms.

3pm

4pm

5pm

6pm

7pm

8pm

Strong storms are likely through this evening.