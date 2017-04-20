× 74-year-old woman recalls being robbed and bound during terrifying home invasion- suspect at large

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is recovering after being tied up and robbed inside her own home.

Police are still searching for the man they say committed the crime.

It happened Wednesday night on the city’s southwest side on Camby Road.

The suspect cut the cord on the outside of the victim’s home to cut the power to her security cameras and knocked on the front door. The man then wasted little time assaulting the 74-year-old homeowner.

“He grabbed my arms and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ and I tried to get away from him,” said the robbery victim Nancy Robertson.

Nancy still has bruises on her wrists from the attack, during which she was thrown to the floor and had her hands tied together with an electrical cord and tape, while she tried to fight back.

“I was screaming and hollering at him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He said, ‘Don’t make me hurt you,’ because I was trying to kick him,” said Robertson.

Nancy says her attacker was Jeremy Clark. Nancy says she recognized Clark because she had paid him in the past to mow her yard.

“As much money as I paid him to do this yard work, if he would do this to me, he would do it to his best friend,” said Robertson.

Police say Clark stole some cash, credit cards and Nancy’s car, which was later found in a parking lot on west 10th street.

As for Nancy, after chewing her way free, she called for help and luckily suffered only minor injuries.

“I could get my hands to my mouth and I chewed the tape off,” said Robertson. “I’ve never been so scared in my life and I hope it never happens to anybody else.”

Police believe Clark could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.