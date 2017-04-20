× 2 Seattle police offers shot after robbery at 7-11

SEATTLE – Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

As officers responded, a female suspect hit one of the officers on the head with a bottle and another suspect ran into a building, barricading himself inside, Seattle Police spokeswoman Carmen Best said at a news conference.

While barricading himself, the suspect shot at police, Best said. It is unclear if he was the only shooter. Two officers, one male and one female, were shot.

The female officer’s bulletproof vest protected her and she suffered minor injuries; the male officer was hit in the face and has more serious injuries, Best said. Harborview Medical Center said that officer is in critical condition and described his injuries as life threatening.”

The officers have not been named but the female officer is 42 years old, and the male officer is 30.

Two suspects have been arrested and one suffered significant injuries, police said. Officers are looking for a third suspect.

A building where one suspect was barricaded is still on lockdown as police search, according to Best.