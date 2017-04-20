2 Seattle police offers shot after robbery at 7-11

Posted 8:34 pm, April 20, 2017, by

Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

SEATTLE – Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

As officers responded, a female suspect hit one of the officers on the head with a bottle and another suspect ran into a building, barricading himself inside, Seattle Police spokeswoman Carmen Best said at a news conference.

While barricading himself, the suspect shot at police, Best said. It is unclear if he was the only shooter. Two officers, one male and one female, were shot.

The female officer’s bulletproof vest protected her and she suffered minor injuries; the male officer was hit in the face and has more serious injuries, Best said. Harborview Medical Center said that officer is in critical condition and described his injuries as life threatening.”

The officers have not been named but the female officer is 42 years old, and the male officer is 30.

Two suspects have been arrested and one suffered significant injuries, police said. Officers are looking for a third suspect.

A building where one suspect was barricaded is still on lockdown as police search, according to Best.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s