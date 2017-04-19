× Two teens killed in rollover crash on I-70 near downtown were Ben Davis students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Students at Ben Davis High School are mourning the loss of two classmates who were killed in a rollover crash on I-70 near downtown on Tuesday night. Brandon Gross, 18, and Taylor Parsons, 17, died after they were ejected from their vehicle.

A spokesperson for Wayne Township confirms Gross and Parsons were students at the school, and they released the following statement:

“The MSD of Wayne Township is heartbroken over the loss of two Ben Davis High School students in a fatal accident Tuesday night. This loss will be felt by our entire community. Grief counseling will be available for students and staff at Ben Davis.”

According to Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts, counselors will be made available at the school today.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on I-70 near Harding Street on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far left lane of I-70 when it made a maneuver across all three lanes. Police believe it was an attempt to exit on Harding Street.

The Pathfinder slid into the grass and rolled four or five times before coming to a rest on its side. The officer says all five occupants were not wearing seat belts.

Gross was a passenger in the SUV, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Parsons was the driver, and she passed away Tuesday night at the hospital.

“This is a horrific crash that is going to impact a lot of lives,” said Perrine. “Seat belts would’ve saved some lives tonight.”

Police are looking into the possibility of another vehicle being involved. They say a vehicle may have been chasing the Pathfinder after an incident at an area park.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crash to call State Police at 317-899-8577.