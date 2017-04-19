× Severe weather threat for Thursday

We’ll have a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday. Ahead of a cold front widespread strong storms are likely. The main threat will be between 2 and 11pm.

We’ll enjoy cooler, dry weather Friday.

A strong area of low pressure will move in for the weekend and bring more rain and much cooler temperatures.

The strongest storms will be north of I-70 and east of US 31.

Storms will reach Indianapolis by 3pm.

Heavy rain is likely for the evening rush hour.

Strong storms will continue into the evening.

Storms will move into east central Indiana by 9pm.

Brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will be the main severe weather threats.

Rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will end early Sunday.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend.