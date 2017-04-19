Severe weather threat for Thursday

Posted 4:32 pm, April 19, 2017, by

We’ll have a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday. Ahead of a cold front widespread strong storms are likely. The main threat will be between 2 and 11pm.

We’ll enjoy cooler, dry weather Friday.

A strong area of low pressure will move in for the weekend and bring more rain and much cooler temperatures.

The strongest storms will be north of I-70 and east of US 31.

Storms will reach Indianapolis by 3pm.

Heavy rain is likely for the evening rush hour.

Strong storms will continue into the evening.

Storms will move into east central Indiana by 9pm.

Brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will be the main severe weather threats.

Rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will end early Sunday.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s