× Rallies this week give Pacers fans a chance to show playoff support

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers are trying to climb back into their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and fans have the chance to show their support with rallies this week.

On Wednesday, April 19, fans can gather at City Market (222 E. Market St., Indianapolis) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a rally that will include Boomer and the Boom Babies.

The team will hold a second rally on Wednesday at the Kroger in Nora (1365 E. 86th St., Indianapolis) from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Indiana Pacemates and Boom Babies will appear at that event.

The Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 on Thursday, April 20, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will air on TNT. The team is planning a “Gold Out” for the game, which means all fans in attendance will get a gold Pacers playoff t-shirt.

The team will also hold a pregame fan rally on Thursday in the Ober Lot next to the Pennsylvania Street entrance to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Thursday event will include music and a live broadcast of “The Ride with JMV” from 107.5/1070 The Fan. The first 500 fans in attendance will get two free slices of pizza courtesy of Papa John’s.

The Pacers are currently in an 0-2 hole in the series They narrowly lost Game 1 over the weekend after C.J. Miles’ shot fell short at the buzzer. The Blue and Gold clawed their way back in Game 2 after facing a double-digit deficit but again couldn’t get the win.

The playoff series will stay in Indy for Game 4, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 23.