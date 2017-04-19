× Police investigating double shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are on the scene of a double shooting on the city’s near east side.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Deloss Street, between Shelby Street and South State Avenue.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a home and found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshots. One was shot in the stomach, and the other was shot in the leg.

One victim is in critical condition, and the other one is stable. Both were taken to Eskenazi Health. Police could not confirm if any suspects were in custody.

This story is developing.