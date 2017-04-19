× Person of interest identified after threats are made to Mt. Vernon Schools

FORTVILLE, Ind. – The Fortville Police Department is investigating threats made toward the Mt. Vernon Community School Cooperation.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, district officials notified police that they had knowledge of several unverified threats to a school via social media.

Officers and the school corporation have identified a person of interest in the case.

As a result of the investigation, there will be additional police present at the district’s schools Thursday.

“The safety of our community and our youth is the department’s utmost importance,” said Chief Knauer.