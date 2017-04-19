Neidhammer Coffee Co. brings much more than coffee to Indy’s Near Eastside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Near Eastside neighborhood was recently named a “Promise Zone” by the federal government. And promise is just what you will see as you make your way through the area, which is now booming with business and residential development.

Located at 2102 E. Washington St., Neidhammer Coffee Co. is just one of the many signs of growth in the area. This once-dilapidated building has been completely overhauled and is now home to several businesses. But it all started with coffee and one couple’s vision of community outreach.

When co-owners Kristy Walsman and her husband, Joel, decided to purchase the building, she says everything started with a vision not only about coffee, but also about community. A place where they would get to know people who came in and where those people would feel cared for.

“I just thought it would be a really neat addition to Washington Street. We really wanted it to be a community outreach and focus,” Walsman says.

The community-centered theme has carried over to their coffee and pastries. They serve Carabella coffee, which is equitably sourced not far away in Newport, Ky. They also carry pastries from local bakeries.

“Sunrise Bakery in Fortville does our turnovers and our muffins and generally we have some sticky buns as well. And Circle City Sweets does our cherry almond bars and ham and cheese croissants,” says Walsman.

Neidhammer Coffee Co offers a wide variety of baked goods, tea, and coffee including cold brew, lattes, and cappuccinos. But according to Walsman, their real specialty is called “The Hammer,” which is made of a butter pecan or caramel delight ice cream topped with their cold brew concentrate.

For those looking to stay a while, Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith says Neidhammer Coffee Co. is the perfect place to plug in and do some work because of one ever-important feature.

“Each table has a plug in, that Yelpers love! That’s such a key factor when you’re looking for a co-working space or meetings. You never have to look far for a plug-in,” Smith says.

Coffee isn’t all you’ll find here. On the first floor, you’ll also find Ash & Elm Cider. Then, on the second floor, they also have a co-working space offering a space to work and network. They offer memberships and day-passes for the space which offers dedicated offices, shared tables, desks and a lounge area.

The third floor serves as an event space perfect for weddings, bridal showers, and even movie screenings.

Whether it’s coffee, a meeting and co-working place, or finding an event space, just head over to the Near Eastside where within this space, a simple idea of coffee and community turned into so much more.

You can check out Neidhammer Coffee Co. on Yelp or on their website for more information.

