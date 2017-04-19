× JW Marriott set to feature large ‘Greatest City in Racing’ sign for month of May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Visitors and citizens downtown will soon notice the JW Marriott getting into the spirit for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The hotel will feature a larger than life façade on top of the building that will help greet people to the “Greatest City in Racing” during the month of May.

“Indianapolis is known around the world as among the very best hosts for major sporting events, and that all began more than a century ago with the first Indianapolis 500,” Hulman Motorsports Senior Vice President of Events Allison Melangton said. “This year’s design plays off that concept, celebrating the important role the Indianapolis community has played.”

The design covers approx. 18,500 sq. feet and is more than 8 stories tall. The decal weighs more than half a ton.

Work on the project began on Wednesday and Indianapolis-based Sports Graphics was contracted for the project.

According to IMS, the Marriott graphic will be complemented by a “significant decor takeover” across central Indiana, including a major presence downtown and at the airport.

The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, May 28.