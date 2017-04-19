Jessica Hayes, Lindsay Riley read to students for CBS4 Reads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CBS4 This Morning’s Lindsay Riley and Jessica Hayes visited Hoosier students this week as part of CBS4 Reads.

Lindsay spent part of her day reading to Mr. Lawrence's class at Hinkle Creek Elementary in Noblesville.

Jessica went to Forest Dale Elementary, where she read to students in Mrs. Boling’s and Mrs. Tenbrook’s classes.

She shared the books Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs with students.

