Indianapolis bike advocacy group continues efforts to help find stolen bikes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s one of the biggest concerns for bicyclists anywhere and that is having your bike stolen and the time you spend in trying to recover it. While many types of property theft have declined in recent years, bicycle thefts are on the rise according to FBI statistics. The increasing popularity of bicycling as a sport and a means of transportation have made bicycles an easy target for thieves. It is estimated that over 1.5 million bicycles are stolen every year nationwide.

For central Indiana residents, thefts of bicycles number about 500 each year according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Residents may not be aware but locally there is an organization that can assist you in possible recovery of your stolen and hopefully prevent it from ever happening.

INDYCOG, a central Indiana bicycle advocacy group designed to help promote all things about biking, has been partnered with BikeIndex.org since 2014 to assist Indianapolis and surrounding areas residents in the fight against bike thieves.

From their webpage people can report their stolen bike or pre-register their bike through BikeIndex.org. New stolen listings are displayed on the page and are automatically posted to Twitter and uploaded to stolen.bikeindex.org, a global clearinghouse for stolen bike data.

INDYCOG has a couple of reminders to help battle bike theft:

Register your bike – before it is ever stolen – with BikeIndex.org

Learn how to prevent theft of your bike with items and safety tips from bike shop businesses

If your bike is stolen there are a couple of things you can do to help possibly get it back:

List your stolen bike with stolen.bikeindex.org

File a police report with your local authorities

Follow & retweet your stolen bike info @StolenBikesIndy

Use the stolen bike twitterbot @isitstolen to see if others have information about your stolen bike

For more information about INDYCOG, and other bicycling news, you can visit their website at http://indycog.org