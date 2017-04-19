× Indiana House rejects Airbnb bill in narrow vote

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House has failed to advance a proposal that would have banned local governments from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb, likely imperiling the measure for the session.

The 50-46 vote Wednesday means the bill was one vote shy of passing. House Speaker Brian Bosma was the only lawmaker present and not excused who didn’t vote. He says the bill doesn’t have his “full confidence.”

Rep. Matt Lehman argues the proposal protects the private property rights of citizens and allows them to choose what to do with their homes.

Opposition to the Berne Republican’s measure crossed party lines, with 20 Republicans voting no.

Many say the bill would usurp local control and that the state should leave local governments to craft their own regulations.