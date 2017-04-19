× Hogsett set to deliver second State of the City speech

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– When he mounted the stage at Christamore House in Haughville last May for his first State of the City address, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett had just spent four months pouring over the financial books and operational plans left behind by previous Mayor Greg Ballard on New Year’s Day.

A growing “crime epidemic,” “an inherited budget that spends $50 million more each year than it takes in,” and, “the exponential rise in the level of poverty in our city over the last 25 years,” were the new mayor’s primary concerns.

Tonight, in his second State of the City address, Hogsett will issue a progress report on his first 16 months in office and unveil his plans for the coming year.

While a release from the mayor’s office promises “new programs relating to neighborhood investment, education and public safety,” a video extolling the successes of the last year gives an indication of the flying colors with which Hogsett views his record.

The video portrays a structural deficit cut in half to $25 million, the addition of 100 street lights to darkened Indianapolis neighborhoods, one thousand summer jobs for youth and 150 new police officers hired by IMPD to replace the dozens who take retirement every year.

The greatest achievement of the first year of the Hogsett Administration may be the pledge kept to re-evaluate the tangled and antiquated Marion County criminal justice system with a plan to build a new campus to include a jail, courthouse, medical facilities and office space.

Hogsett has promised the $565 million project can be built without a tax increase.

So far, a task force has issued a 100+ page plan for total system reform, the former Citizens Energy Coke Plant on East Prospect Street has been chosen as the campus site, a financing plan has been revealed and judges are on the verge of announcing which courts would be housed at the new location.

More problematic for Hogsett’s review of the last year is the self-proclaimed Public Safety Mayor’s track record on reducing violence in Indianapolis.

While the mayor has taken strolls through troubled neighborhoods with beat officers assigned to meet their neighbors, Indianapolis’ murder tally reached a record level of 149 last year while the solve rate slumped to just 55 percent.

There have been at least 39 murders this year.

The Reuben Engagement Center has been opened to off-ramp arrestees facing homelessness or substance abuse or mental illness issues and Hogsett will tout the city’s progress in identifying and tearing down abandoned buildings.

Two areas where Hogsett’s best intentions were thwarted by statehouse developments were failure to provide full Pre-k funding for the education of Indianapolis children and the inability to address questions about limitations on the open display of guns in public and on city property.

Hogsett’s address begins at 6:13 p.m. in the Hine Hall Auditorium on the IUPUI campus. We will stream the speech here on our website.