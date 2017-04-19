× Feeling more like summer today and tomorrow before a 25 degree temperature drop moves in for Friday and the weekend

I think you are going to like the temperatures today. We’ll get close to 80 degrees later on. There will be more clouds than sun at times, but most will stay dry. There is just a VERY small chance for an isolated T-shower well north of I-70 but most stay dry.



Thursday is a day that you’ll want to stay “Weather Aware” because strong-severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. The eastern half of Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms tomorrow for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Storms are expected to develop out ahead of a cold front by 1pm and continue through the early evening.

We’ll see a 25 degree temperature drop by Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs only in the 50s!

Saturday will feel especially chilly because it will be WET. Rain will be heavy at times especially south of I-70 on Saturday. The forecast has changed a bit, and its now looking like Saturday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend.

Our temperatures rebound back to the 60s and 70s early next week.