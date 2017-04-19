× Department of Homeland Security says OIG hotline compromised in phone spoofing scam

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a fraud alert after their Office of the Inspector General (OIG) hotline was reportedly compromised.

The perpetrators of the scam apparently have been representing themselves as employees with “U.S. Immigration” and can alter caller ID systems to make it appear that the call is indeed coming from the DHS OIG hotline (1-800-323-8603).

The scammers have been reportedly demanding personal information through various tactics, such as telling individuals they are victims of identify theft.

According to DHS, many of the scammers have pronounced accents.

The department would like to remind the public that they never use the OIG hotline number to make outgoing calls.

Individuals should not answer calls coming from 1-800-323-8603.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this telephone spoofing scam is urged file a complaint online via the DHS OIG website.