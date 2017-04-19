Dad’s hilarious response to 6-year-old daughter’s accident at school goes viral

CEDAR CITY, Utah – People around the world are so touched by this father’s perfect reaction when he found out his daughter wet her pants at school.

Utah man Ben Sowards is clearly a very compassionate father. He’s raising 11 children, and he’s a big advocate for foster care.

Last week, his 6-year-old daughter Valerie had an accident at school and wet her pants. Soward’s wife Connie said Valerie was crying and wanted to go home.

So Sowards left to pick her up… but not before pulling a “Billy Madison,” and making it appear as if he wet his pants too.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

When Sowards arrived to pick Valerie up from the principal’s office, he asked his daughter if he could borrow her backpack so he could hide his accident. Her tears were quickly wiped away by laughter!

Sowards’ daughter Lucinda tweeted several pictures of her dad with Valerie, and they quickly went viral.

“I honestly just tweeted them out because I thought it was a funny and sweet thing my dad did but I had no idea or intention of it blowing up like it did,” Lucinda told CBS4.

She said this isn’t the first time her father has done something like this, and he teaches them to always remember that they’re on the same team.

“If one person succeeds the whole family wins and vice versa. He always tells us to remember we are always wearing our ‘Sowards family’ jersey.”

Lucinda says her family hopes they can use this attention to promote the importance of families in today’s society and their passion for foster care.

“There’s such a need for foster families! We adopted 4 foster kids yesterday and I can honestly say it’s been one of the most incredible experiences of our life,” Lucinda said.

It’s safe to say these kids certainly have a great dad.