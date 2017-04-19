Colts GM Chris Ballard to discuss upcoming NFL Draft, team’s needs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard will address the media for the first time since the NFL Scouting Combine with the NFL Draft just around the corner.

Ballard is scheduled to speak Wednesday at 12 p.m. We’ll stream the news conference live on CBS4Indy.com.

The draft is April 27-April 29 in Philadelphia. The Colts have seven picks, including the 15th overall selection in the first round. They acquired a fourth-round pick from the New England Patriots in the Dwayne Allen trade (the Colts gave their sixth-round pick to the Patriots in the deal) and will also have an additional fourth-round pick as a compensatory selection.

Here’s the breakdown:

Round 1, Pick 15 (15)

Round 2, Pick 14 (46)

Round 3, Pick 16 (80)

Round 4, Pick 15 (121)

Round 4, Pick 31 (137) (From Patriots)

Round 4, Pick 38 (144) (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5, Pick 14 (158)

The Colts have numerous areas to address, but most experts believe they’ll target an outside pass rusher in the first round after the departure of team sack leader Erik Walden (currently a free agent) and the retirement of Robert Mathis. The pair combined for 16 sacks last season. Other areas of concern include the cornerback position and the offensive line. The team will also likely target a running back to add depth to that position.

Read Colts expert Mike Chappell’s draft coverage here: