Colts and Lions to hold joint workouts during training camp

Posted 11:59 am, April 19, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ training camp regimen will include joint workouts with the Detroit Lions.

The team’s website announced Wednesday the Colts and Lions will hold joint practices Aug. 10-11 – Thursday and Friday – at the team’s complex on West 56th Street. The practices will be closed to the public.

The Colts and Lions, who are led by former Colts coach Jim Caldwell, meet Sunday August 13 at Lucas Oil Stadium in each team’s preseason opener.

The joint practices will be part of a training camp routine that for the first time has the Colts holding camp at their Indianapolis complex. They previously trained in Anderson and Terre Haute.

