Brother of Fresno suspect shocked by racially-motivated killings

Posted 2:19 am, April 19, 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – The brother of a California man who Fresno police say shot and killed a motel security guard and three other men he targeted for being white says he’s shocked by the killings.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who is black, told investigators he decided to kill white people after police on Tuesday publicly identified him as a suspect in last week’s slaying of a security guard.  Muhammad’s brother, who didn’t want to be identified by name, says his family had been concerned about Muhammad’s homelessness.

Dyer says Muhammad told investigators that he wanted to be known as someone who killed many white people and not just a security guard. Muhammad is being charged with four counts of murder.

