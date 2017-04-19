× Bloomington police arrest 3 suspects accused of kidnapping man, leaving him tied to tree

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man, beating him up, and leaving him tied to a tree.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Gourley Pike around 3:15 p.m. in reference to a possible kidnapping on Monday, April 17.

Witnesses told police that several people entered the home, carried a 21-year-old male out of the apartment, forced him into an SUV, and fled the scene.

Officers were familiar with ongoing drug related issues in that area, and they determined the suspects were Shawn Arnett and Jackie Johnson, both 19-years-old.

Detectives eventually located the suspects in the 5000 block of Orange Grove Road in Gosport, and they were taken in for questioning. The suspects told police that Dylan Lutz, 20, had also been with them. Officers located Lutz, and police say he admitted to kidnapping the victim with Arnett and Johnson and leaving him in a field.

Eventually, Johnson told officers they left him in a very rural area of Owen County off of Stone Mountain Road near McCullough Road. Bloomington detectives located the victim, and he was beaten badly and tied to a tree in a ravine. He had been left there for over 24 hours.

He was transported to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital in stable condition. The full extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Arnett, Johnson, and Lutz are charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, and burglary.