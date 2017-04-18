U.S. 31 crash severely injured man in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – A Valparaiso man was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash in Tipton County Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on U.S. 31 near the State Road 931 interchange at about 10:52 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates Bradley Mitzgate, 58, was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on U.S. 31 when he made a sweeping right turn to get on a collector ramp. The Sonata then hit a Ford F-350 that was pulling a large camper.

Mitzgate was transported via helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, Brian Wright, 45, of Kokomo, was uninjured.

This crash is still under investigation, but at this time neither alcohol nor narcotics seem to be a factor.