× Tracking storms and a temperature change

On Tuesday our warm weather streak stretched into it’s tenth day. Wednesday will be day eleven and we’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

We’ll have a better chance for more widespread storms on Thursday before dry weather returns Friday.

A strong area of low pressure will move in for the weekend and bring more rain and much cooler temperatures.

So far this Spring, we have had13 days with a high of at least 70 degrees.

We’ll have a slight chance for rain Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have a line of thunderstorms move across the state Thursday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will here for the weekend.

Rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue through Sunday morning.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through Sunday night.