Tracking storms and a temperature change

Posted 3:56 pm, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10PM, April 18, 2017

On Tuesday our warm weather streak stretched into it’s tenth day. Wednesday will be day eleven and we’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

We’ll have a better chance for more widespread storms on Thursday before dry weather returns Friday.

A strong area of low pressure will move in for the weekend and bring more rain and much cooler temperatures.

So far this Spring, we have had13 days with a high of at least 70 degrees.

We’ll have a slight chance for rain Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have a line of thunderstorms move across the state Thursday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will here for the weekend.

 

Rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue through Sunday morning.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through Sunday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s