Tim Horton’s opening on west side of Indianapolis

A Tim Horton's cafe in Manhattan on August 25, 2014 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We finally know where the first Tim Horton’s will be opening in Indianapolis. It will open up shop on the city’s west side at 8301 Rockville Road, according to state construction filings obtained by our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

A construction timeline for the location is unknown at this point.

Tim Horton’s also announced last year that it has plans to open a store in Lafayette.

The popular chain based out of Canada specializes in coffee, doughnuts, pastries and sandwiches. There are nearly 4,600 locations worldwide with less than 20 percent of their stores in the United States.

There are currently nine locations in Indiana. Eight stores are near the Fort Wayne area, and one store is in Richmond.

