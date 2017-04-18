Speedway police searching for men accused of stealing credit cards, tools from vehicles

Posted 11:34 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, April 18, 2017

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

SPEEDWAY, Ind.– Speedway police are searching for two men wanted for theft and fraud.

On Feb. 23 around 8 p.m., several construction workers’ vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Main Street. Company credit cards and tools were taken.

Police say the suspects used the credit cards at the Lowe’s store located on West 10th Street in Indianapolis.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information leading to a felony arrest can make the tipster eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s