INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At least one person has died after a rollover crash on I-70 near downtown Indianapolis.

Police say five people were ejected from the vehicle near Harding Street on the near west side.

The right lane of eastbound traffic was closed as a result of the crash. Drivers were told to expect delays near the 78 mile marker.

TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: Right lane of eastbound I-70 closed near Harding Street due to crash. Expect delays near mile marker 78. pic.twitter.com/8qDm1HdzA6 — Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 19, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.