Police: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens killed himself affter pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND — Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to GoErie.com, state police began following a white Ford Fusion that matched the description of Stevens’ car around 11:10 a.m. The car stopped a short time later, and Stephens was found dead inside the vehicle. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stephens, 37, was wanted for the death of Robert Godwin — a self-taught mechanic and grandfather of 14 who was shot while walking home from an Easter meal Sunday in Cleveland. Video of the killing was posted on Facebook.

Stephens was added to the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list, and they offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.