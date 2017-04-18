Peyton Manning to be honored at Lucas Oil Stadium during Marian University event

Posted 5:19 pm, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:38PM, April 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Peyton Manning is back in the Hoosier State Tuesday for an event on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Manning will be the guest of honor as he’s inducted into Marian University’s Clayton Family Circle of Honor. The event is called “A ‘Knight’ for Leaders”

He will be recognized for this dedication to Indianapolis and his commitment to helping others.

A reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The program will follow with a special appearance by Papa John and a Q&A with Manning.

You can watch a live stream of the event in the player above once the program begins.

