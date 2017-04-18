Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack visit Muncie

Posted 2:47 pm, April 18, 2017

Ozzy Osbourne in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – If you thought you saw legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne in Muncie, your eyes were not deceiving you. He was indeed in Indiana with his son Jack on Tuesday.

Jack was on the Muncie-based 2007 reality TV series “Armed and Famous” that paired celebrities with police officers. According to The Muncie Star Press, Jack still visits Muncie from time to time, and on this occasion he brought his father with him.

The father-son duo spent some time in Muncie City Hall where they spoke with officers and greeted fans, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Jack was in a police uniform, and his father was wearing a protective vest with a black MPD cap, according to The Muncie Star Press.

The exact reason for the pair’s visit is unknown at this time, but they are currently filming a TV reality series called “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour” and a large film crew was with them.

