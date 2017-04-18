Group of mothers supporting each other in aftermath of gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- While police track down leads in violent crime cases, a group of women sharing a tragic bond are supporting each other through the aftermath.

They said it's a form of therapy after their children became victims of gun violence and one they're offering to other families as each new crime is reported.

"He was most known to be a charmer," Nikkita Milledge said of her son, Anthoney Warren.

He was 15 years old when he was killed in 2013.

"He was a people person," Sherice Donigan said of her son, Roemello Carney.

He was 19 years old when he was killed in 2014.

"Well I remember after Dre was shot I was like I just wish there was someone who knew my familiar pain," DeAndra Yates said.

Her son, DeAndre Knox, was shot in 2014 when he was just 13 years old. He was left non-verbal and quadriplegic. After the shooting, Yates started the group Purpose 4 My Pain.

"It's like some of us call each other sisters, it's a sisterhood," she said.

Yates reaches out to other mothers so they can talk, support one another and offer comfort in the aftermath of gun violence.

"It helps a lot better being able to talk to someone who's been where you are," Milledge said.

"There is no words we say to each other, it's just an energy that you feel, that kind of makes you feel like we're gonna be alright," Donigan said.

They say it hits home each time they see a new report of a homicide in Indianapolis.

"What I typically do is after I hear about a shooting I may reach out to a mom and see how we can be supportive, whether it's just a call, a text," Yates said. "You do not have to travel this journey alone."

Yates said they also try to help children impacted by those crimes.

They're working on forming monthly meetings.