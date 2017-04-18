CBS4 story will help train disability service providers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Attorneys at Indiana Legal Services are working to fight what they think is a flaw in the state's Medicaid system, as a CBS4 Problem Solvers story previously exposed.

Kayla Pollaro contacted CBS4 because she had been denied Medicaid three years in a row, even being kicked off at a time when she was undergoing brain surgery.

Pollaro is considered a "Disabled Adult Child" by the government, which means she has been disabled since before the age of 22. Pollaro suffers from epilepsy.

Pollaro's lawyers at Indiana Legal Services believed the state's system was not flagging people with that specific Social Security distinction, which could mean some of Indiana's most vulnerable citizens have been denied medical coverage.

"I felt something had to be done and publicized about it, where it gets some attention and maybe something can be done about this issue," Pollaro said.

A spokesperson for Indiana's Family and Social Services Administration said Pollaro's issue had been fixed and no systemic problem had been detected.

After the original story aired, Amy Freeland from ILS said that her office would likely use it to help train disability service providers. Freeland is concerned the issue could be affecting other people who don't know how to get help like Pollaro did.

If you have a problem with Medicaid, Indiana Legal Services can help. More information is at the link here.