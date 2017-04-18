× A gorgeous Tuesday in store before we turn stormy on Wednesday and Thursday

It’s a GREAT day for the red dancing lady on the Emojicast! It will be a picture perfect Tuesday with tons of sunshine, temps in the mid-70s and a light breeze.

Tonight will be a very pleasant evening for some baseball at Victory Field. The Indians are home this evening and first pitch is at 7:05pm.

Our weather will begin to change on Wednesday and Thursday. We could see a couple of spotty T-showers on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the majority of the day will be dry. The cold front will roll through on Thursday which will bring a better chance for thunderstorms. Some of the storms on Thursday could pack a punch! They will develop during the afternoon and continue through the evening hours.

We’ll go from 80 on Thursday down to the 50s on Friday, so enjoy the warmth while we have it!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be wet at times. Spotty T-showers will develop Saturday afternoon, but we’ll see a better chance for storms on Sunday.