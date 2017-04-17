× Woman at Indy airport accused of smacking Delta Air Lines employee, says ‘God told me to’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a woman at the Indianapolis International Airport after she allegedly smacked a Delta Air Lines employee, claiming God told her to do it.

Officers with the Indianapolis Airport Police Department (IAPD) responded to a report of battery at the Delta Air Lines ticket counter on Tuesday, April 11 around 10:25 p.m.

Police located suspect Shamanika Howard at the scene.

Howard told police she was at the ticket counter because she wanted to purchase a ticket. A Delta employee told Howard that she couldn’t purchase a ticket at that time because the counters were closed.

According to police, Howard said she smacked the employee because, “God told me to.”

The victim reported having a headache and pain on her head where she had been hit.

Howard was arrested and transported to the Adult Processing Center.