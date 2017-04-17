× Travel delays expected with bridge project at I-69 south of State Road 332/McGalliard Road

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Drivers traveling to Muncie should get ready for a lengthy construction project getting underway Monday, April 17th, as contractors plan to close the right lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 69 for up to three weeks as work begins on a $1.7 million bridge construction at Pleasant Run Creek, which is immediately south of the State Road 332/McGalliard Road (Exit 241) interchange.

During the lane closure, contractors will rebuild and strengthen the interstate shoulders to allow for two lanes of traffic in each direction to be shifted and remain open during the remainder of the project, except for overnight lane closures.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid the expected traffic backups. Electronic message signs will be used to alert interstate drivers of the lane closure and slow traffic ahead.

Multiple phases will be required to maintain interstate traffic during construction. Motorists can expect temporary traffic lane shifts, median crossovers and single-lane closures in each direction of I-69. All work zone traffic configuration changes will be announced in advance. Lane closures for future construction phases will be scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. All work is expected to be complete in October.

Construction near the interchange will require temporary closure of the State Road 332/McGalliard Road entrance ramp to southbound I-69 and the northbound I-69 Exit 241 for up to 30 days starting in May. Specific closure dates will be announced in advance as the project progresses. During the ramp closures, a signed detour will direct traffic north to the U.S. 35/State Road 28 (Exit 245) interchange to return southbound on I-69.