× Tamika Catchings gets new role with Pacers Sports & Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tamika Catchings is the new Director of Player Programs and Franchise Development with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the organization announced today.

Catchings will work with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in her position, assisting in creating and organizing player development programs and community outreach projects.

Super excited about staying a part of Pacers Sports & Entertainment! God is so good!!! #Blessed… https://t.co/2JWiiY6T2m — Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) April 17, 2017

In 2016, Catchings wrapped up a stellar career with the Fever, finishing as the WNBA’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. Her impact on the Circle City goes well beyond her on-court performance, earning many honors for her charitable work, including ESPN’s inaugural Sports Humanitarian of the Year award in 2015.

Catchings will continue to run her Catch the Stars foundation and her newly purchased Tea’s Me Cafe alongside her duties with PS&E.