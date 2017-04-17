Tamika Catchings gets new role with Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Posted 3:33 pm, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:02PM, April 17, 2017

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - NOVEMBER 30: Laureus Ambassador Tamika Catchings during the visit to PeacePlayers of the IWC drawing competition on November 30, 2016 in Nicosia, Cyprus. (Photo by Yiorgos Doukanaris/Getty Images for Laureus)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tamika Catchings is the new Director of Player Programs and Franchise Development with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the organization announced today.

Catchings will work with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in her position, assisting in creating and organizing player development programs and community outreach projects.

In 2016, Catchings wrapped up a stellar career with the Fever, finishing as the WNBA’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. Her impact on the Circle City goes well beyond her on-court performance, earning many honors for her charitable work, including ESPN’s inaugural Sports Humanitarian of the Year award in 2015.

Catchings will continue to run her Catch the Stars foundation and her newly purchased Tea’s Me Cafe alongside her duties with PS&E.

