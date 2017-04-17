× Strong storms are likely later this week

So far this Spring we’ve had 12 days with a high of at least 70 degrees. The trend will continue as will be an unseasonably warm week with temperatures above average for the next three days. Our chances for rain will rise midweek and strong storms will be likely on Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday. A strong area of low pressure will move in for the weekend and bring more rain and much cooler temperatures.

We’ve had 30 days with temperatures above average this Spring.

Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this week.

Cooler air will move in this weekend.

Thunderstorms will develop late Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely through Sunday.